PICS: Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and more cast spotted leaving for Lovely Runner reward vacation; Byeon Woo Seok missing

Lovely Runner actors Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyeong Gyu, Moon Xion, and Yang Hyuk along with the crew were spotted at the airport leaving for their reward trip in Phuket. As informed before, Byeon Woo Seok was absent as he would not be joining the team on the trip.

Lovely Runner actors Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and more leave for a reward vacation in Phuket

On June 16, 2024, Heo Hyeong Gyu moments ago updated a photo of him with the Lovely Runner actors and crew at the Incheon airport leaving for the reward vacation in Phuket. Heo Hyeong Gyu plays Kim Young Soo, the main antagonist in Lovely Runner.

In the photo, we can see Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Heo Hyeong Gyu, and Song Ji Ho along with director Kim Taeyeob and writer Lee Si Eun as they pose in matching airport outfits. Moon Si On and Yang Hyuk also updated their Instagram stories with their airport photos, confirming they joined others on the reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand as well.

It was a pleasant surprise to note that the cast of Lovely Runner donned matching white and denim outfits.

See Lovely Runner actors and crew at the airport leaving for Phuket here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok was missing from the pictures as the lead actor will not be joining the Lovely Runner actors and crew. As confirmed by his agency before, the actor is busy with his schedule due to his Asia fan meet tour SUMMER LETTER.

Additionally, Lee Seung Hyub who portrays Baek In Hyuk in Lovely Runner was also not seen with the entire team as he had a performance with N. Flying at a festival in Daegu today.

Know Kim Hye Yoon

Kim Hye Yoon is a South Korean actress who is known for her memorable roles in K-dramas and movies. She debuted as an actress with the drama Samsaengi in 2013. Her role in the thriller drama SKY Castle earned her praise and recognition.

Kim Hye Yoon is noted for her K-dramas Extraordinary You, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, and Snowdrop. Most recently, her roles as Im Sol in Lovely Runner skyrocketed her to worldwide fame.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and more spotted at Lovely Runner finale group viewing event; Watch clips