In PICS: Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea & Drashti Dhami keep it suave as they step out for ‘The Empire’ promotions

‘The Empire’ is an ambitious stream show set in the Mughal era. The trailer of the show with its scope and scale has garnered the right kind of attention from the audience members. Recently the cast of the show stepped out in the city looking absolutely suave. Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor along with Drashti Dhami dressed up in a classy manner as they went to promote the show. Speaking at a virtual press conference previously, Kunal had spoken about the show and said, “It has been an interesting experience. I don’t think I have been part of something that has been mounted on this big a scale.”

Speaking about Empire, Kunal Kapoor said, “It is going to be an interesting experience for the audience because, primarily, it is a visual spectacle, the kind of which you have not seen on any platform in this country.” Kunal further spoke about the challenges while filming Empire and said, “Shooting all the battle scenes during the last couple of years, shooting a big spectacle in the middle of a pandemic has been difficult but it has turned out really well and I am looking forward to how the audience reacts to it.”

Shabana Azmi, who is playing a key role in the show spoke about what intrigued her and said, “What intrigued me the most about my character was that she is feisty, educated and she is the king maker. You usually see a man being a king maker but in her case, she is the one. That excited me about the part. The makers, Nikkhil and Mitakshara, have a great eye.”

