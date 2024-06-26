PICS: Roh Yoon Seo and The Boyz's Juyeon exude striking star power in all-black Balenciaga fits at Paris Fashion Week

Roh Yoon Seo and Juyeon made a striking impression with their sleek all-black outfits at the Paris Fashion Week 2024. Their ensembles exuded effortless sophistication and modern chic, turning heads and capturing the essence of contemporary fashion on the global stage.

On June 26, the allure of Paris Fashion Week 2024 was heightened as Roh Yoon Seo and Juyeon from The Boyz made striking appearances at the prestigious event, turning heads with their impeccable style in BALENCIAGA ensembles.

Roh Yoon Seo, renowned for her stellar performances in K-dramas such as Our Blues, epitomized modern sophistication at the luxury brand’s show. She exuded elegance in a sleek black shirt dress layered with a tailored black blazer, accentuating her ensemble with thigh-high heels that added a touch of chic refinement to her look.

On the other hand, Juyeon captivated onlookers with his charismatic presence in a full-length black blazer paired effortlessly with black boots and gloves. His ensemble showcased a blend of sleekness and contemporary flair, highlighting his innate sense of style and fashion-forward approach.

Both Roh Yoon Seo and Juyeon's appearances at Paris Fashion Week underscored their status as emerging trendsetters in the entertainment and fashion industries, leaving a lasting impression with their effortless charm on the international stage.

More details about Roh Yoon Seo and Junyon’s latest activities

Roh Yoon Seo, known for her roles in Our Blues and Crash Course in Romance, has been garnering attention for her performance in the 2023 series Black Knight. Her role in Crash Course in Romance earned her the Best New Actress award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Her portrayal of complex characters continues to win over audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Juyeon, a key member of THE BOYZ, has been actively promoting their latest musical projects. The group's second studio album, Phantasy, was released in three parts, with Christmas in August and Sixth Sense preceding the final installment, Love Letter, which came out on March 18, 2024. The lead single, Nectar, is described as ‘emotional-but-hopeful,’ showcasing Juyeon's versatile talents.

