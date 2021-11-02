PICS: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur arrive in style at Meenakshi Sundareshwar’s screening

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Mrunal Thakur were photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived at the screening of Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Meenakshi Sundareshwari, helmed by Vivek Soni, stars Sanya and Abhimanyu in the leads. The film will be releasing on an OTT platform on the 5th of November. Ahead of its release, the screening of the film was organized in the dream city of Mumbai today. Sanya, Abhimanyu, and Mrunal made a rather chic and stylish appearance at the event.

Sometime back, the paparazzi photographed Meenakshi Sundareshwar actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani at the film’s screening today. Both the actors looked quite stylish in their classy and fashionable outfits. Sanya was seen clad in a sleeveless, black bodycon black dress with a plunging neck in the front. She opted for matching black heels for footwear. The actress kept her curly locks down, while her makeup was on fleek. Sanya accessorized her outfit with simple dangling earrings. Abhimanyu, on the other hand, rocked the casual look in a black tee, trousers, and sneakers. He layered it up with a blue jacket. Both the actors smiled and posed for pictures as the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Mrunal Thakur was spotted in the event as well. The actress wore a purple-colored salwar suit for the event, which looked stunning on her.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been co-written by him and Aarsh Vora. Reportedly, the film is set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The romantic-comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple.

