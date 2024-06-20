PICS: SEVENTEEN's Jun looks exquisite in Maison Margiela; Vernon flaunts monochromatic denim at Kenzo Paris show

SEVENTEEN's Jun and Vernon made waves at recent fashion shows, showcasing their distinct styles with flair. Jun captivated in a sophisticated Maison Margiela ensemble, exuding elegance in black. Meanwhile, Vernon turned heads in a monochromatic denim look at the Kenzo Paris show, effortlessly blending contemporary edge with refined fashion sensibilities.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun and Vernon garner attention for fashion show appearance

Amid the bustling Paris Fashion Week, SEVENTEEN members Jun and Vernon stole the spotlight with their striking appearances at high-profile shows. Jun made a memorable statement at the Maison Margiela event in Suzhou, exuding elegance in a meticulously styled black ensemble.

His outfit, accentuated by a contrasting white collar and complemented with a sleek black clutch bag, highlighted his sophisticated fashion sense and ability to effortlessly blend contemporary trends with classic charm.

Meanwhile, Vernon turned heads at the Kenzo Paris Show with his effortlessly cool demeanor. Opting for a monochromatic denim blue look, Vernon showcased his impeccable style in a laid-back yet fashion-forward attire.

His choice emphasized a blend of casual comfort with refined aesthetics, perfectly aligning with the ambiance of one of the world's foremost fashion capitals during this prestigious event.

Both Jun and Vernon's appearances underscored SEVENTEEN's growing influence in the global fashion scene, further solidifying their status as trendsetters who effortlessly navigate the realms of music and fashion with equal finesse. Their presence at these iconic shows not only captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts but also highlighted their individual flair and distinctive tastes in couture.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN continues to make waves in the global music scene with their dynamic performances and strong fan engagement. After their impactful appearance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival in June, where they captivated audiences with their energy and talent, the group is gearing up for their highly anticipated 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome in July.

This event promises to be a special moment for their dedicated fanbase, CARATs, offering a memorable experience and deepening their connection with fans worldwide.

Moreover, SEVENTEEN's upcoming headline performance at LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September underscores their growing international presence and solidifies their reputation as global superstars.

