Piggyback Byeon Woo Seok and run: Lovely Runner star gets shocked by ardent fan with life-size standee at Taiwan airport

Byeon Woo Seok’s popularity is on the unprecedented rise at the moment due to his recent major hit K-drama Lovely Runner. The actor recently visited Taiwan for his fan meeting tour Summer Letter.

At the Taiwan airport, Byeon Woo Seok’s attention was taken by a special fan who had his life-size standee. To show his amazement he went to greet the fan.

Byeon Woo Seok’s fan brings life-size standee to Taiwan airport, actor surprises fan with special action

Byeon Woo Seok has truly become one of the top South Korean actors with his fame on the rage right now. He touched new heights of recognition and love through his role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner.

On May 6, 2024, a photo of a fan carrying a life-size standee of Byeon Woo Seok came online. An ardent fan took Piggyback Sun Jae and Run (Lovely Runner’s name in Korean) to another lever and brought a life-size standee of Byeon Woo Seok strapped to her back at Taiwan airport.

Byeon Woo Seok was undoubtedly moved by this kind of love and dedication. He made sure to return the love and surprised the fan with the standee by making a heart sign.

Have a look at Byeon Woo Seok’s life-size standee brought by the fan to Taiwan airport here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo Seok will be meeting his fans in major cities across Asia including Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Know more about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok is one of the most beloved rising South Korean actors who has been wowing audiences with his acting across movies and K-dramas.

Byeon Woo Seok before Lovely Runner was especially recognized for his role as the main antagonist in Strong Girl Nam Soon. His role as Ryu Shi Oh was loved by fans so much that they wished the female lead ended up with him in the end.

He is also well known for his memorable roles in the movies Soulmate and 20th Century Girl. His other notable K-dramas include Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Byeon Woo Seok among top 3 advertisement models in June rankings; Check out full list