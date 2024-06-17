Pilot Poster OUT: Jo Jung Suk's life becomes a rollercoaster as he transforms into flight attendant with hidden identity

Pilot is an upcoming gender-bender comedy film featuring Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa and Shin Seung Ho which is highly anticipated for its fresh plot line. It tells the story of a successful pilot whose world turns upside down when he loses his job and has to take up a new identity as a female flight attendant. Pilot is also Jo Jung Suk's first film in the past five years.

Pilot poster featuring Jo Jung Suk

On June 17, Lotte Entertainment dropped a new poster for Jo Jung Suk starrer film Pilot which is set to release in July. The poster reveals the various turmoils Jo Jung Suk's character has to go through. He starts off as a pilot but has to pretend to be a woman to get the job of a flight attendant. The caption on the poster reads, 'Fun has boarded, ready to take off with laughter'.

More about Pilot

Pilot is a comedy film set to release on July 31 in South Korea. The film stars Jo Jung Suk, Han Sun Hwa, Shin Seung Ho and Lee Joo Myung.

The film tells the story of a successful pilot who loses his job suddenly due to circumstances. He finds a job as a part of the cabin crew unexpectedly as he takes on a new identity as a woman. He changes his name, and voice and looks to maintain his new job and earn a living.

The project is directed by Kim Han Gyul. She has also directed Most Ordinary Romance and Make Peace.

Fans flooded the comments section as the poster dropped. Many mentioned how funny and exciting the upcoming film looked. Fans also mentioned that Jo Jung Suk looks pretty as he takes on a gender-bender role. Pilot marks Jo Jung Suk's return to the big screen in 5 years.

