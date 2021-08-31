Pinch 2: Farah Khan lashes out at a troll for calling her triplets ‘skinny’ & body shaming her

Ace director and choreographer Farah Khan recently arrived on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’ season 2. In the latest teaser of the show, Farah lashed out at a troll for skinny-shaming her triplets. She also spoke about nepotism and mentioned that people talk about nepotism but still want to see pictures of Shah Rukh Khan’s and Kareena Kapoor’s children. The promo begins with her saying that everyone with a phone these days, is a critic. “Everyone knows everything about films,” she says sarcastically. She also reacted to a troll who mentioned her film Tees Maar Khan.

Farah Khan directed Tees Maar Khan in 2010. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the leading roles. Farah mentioned that she still receives a lot of flake for the film. Farah also mentioned that she blocks anyone who brings it up. “Bhai ab 10 saal ho chuke, ab tu aage badh (It has been 10 years, move on),” she says. She then reads out a troll comment about her triplets, Diva, Anya and Czar: “Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s children so skinny)?” She hit back, “Sun, tu tere bachchon ko sambhaal, main mere bachchon ko sambhaal lungi (Listen, you take care of your kids, I’ll look after mine).”

Farah also spoke about Nepotism and said, “Aap bolte ho nepotism and all that but dekhni toh aapko Shah Rukh Khan ki beti (Suhana Khan) ki photo, ya Kareena ka bete ki photo (You complain about nepotism but you want to see only Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s photos or Kareena Kapoor’s son’s picture),” she says.

Also Read| Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty grooves with Farah Khan, Geeta & Rithvik Dhanjani; VIDEO inside