Pinch: Salman Khan responds to online trolling on Arbaaz Khan’s show: You need heart & courage to act like me

Salman Khan is the first guest on Arbaaz Khan’s latest season of the chat show Pinch season 2. Scroll further to see how Salman responds to online trolls.

Arbaaz Khan shared a sneak peek on Twitter about the latest season of his chat show called ‘Pinch’. The first guest of the season is none other than ‘bade bhaiya’ Salman Khan. Arbaaz has a format of the show where celebrities speak about online trolling that they receive from social media and respond to it. Radhe star Salman Khan also took to the trolling and responded to the mean comments. Salman Khan responded to the trolls regarding the quality of his performances on screen. A troll mentioned that Salman has stolen the money of his fans via tickets at the box office and Salman’s reaction is priceless.

Salman Khan was being read out the comments by Arbaaz Khan in the clip from the show. Arbaaz read out a comment in which a social media user claims that Salman got ‘well-settled’ by taking their money and demanded it back. Salman says, “Paisa nahi churaya, shayad dil churaye honge (I didn’t steal any money, I must have stolen hearts).” Salman mentioned that he does not check likes or comments on his social media posts. He also said that not many people can handle social media and several users think that they are anonymous but cybercrime units can take them in a ‘second’.

Take a look at the tweet:

Salman Khan responded to a troll saying he is a pro at ‘dikhawa wala acting (showboating)’. “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage),” responded Salman.” Salman Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a video mentioning that he is preparing for Tiger 3.

Also Read| Salman Khan officially confirms ‘Tiger 3’; HERE’s how the star is preparing for the third installment; WATCH

Share your comment ×