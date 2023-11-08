Pink Fantasy announces hiatus starting next year; members Yechan and Harin to leave group

On November 8, the girl group Pink Fantasy’s label, Mydol Entertainment, announced on their official fan cafe that Pink Fantasy will temporarily suspend their entire team activities starting from January 1, 2024. They also informed that two members of the group, Yechan and Harin, will officially be leaving the group.

Pink Fantasy announces hiatus and members leaving

Girl group Pink Fantasy’s label on November 8 announced that after consulting with the members, they have decided to stick to their schedule through the end of December before taking a break. The label states the reason for the hiatus is to make sure the artists took a break, allowing them to get ready for future events more quickly. Mydol Entertainment has revealed that members Yechan and Harin will be “graduating” (departing) from the group Pink Fantasy.

While the group’s activities will be paused, individual members, including Yechan and Harin, who are graduating, will continue to pursue solo endeavors and participate in Mydol artist events and performances. Despite the hiatus of full-group activities, Pink Fantasy’s communication channels, sub-unit activities, and certain member activities will remain operational.

More about girl group Pink Fantasy

Pink Fantasy is a South Korean group with a total of six members as of now, namely Daewang, SeeA, Momoka, Arang, Miku, and Heesun. The group has experienced a few lineup changes since their debut. Their original lineup included Daewang, Aini, SeeA, Yechan, Harin, Arang, Heesun, and pre-debut member Rai, later replaced by Yubeen.

Pink Fantasy made its debut on October 24, 2018, with the single Iriwa, accompanied by a music video that was directed by Super Junior's Shindong. The group also features several sub-units. Notably, member Daewang conceals her real identity by consistently wearing a mask to hide her face, adding a twist of mystery to the group.

A few group members were involved in the music industry before their debut. Before making her pre-debut, Rai performed as Sindy in the Japanese-Taiwanese group Weather Girls. Aini had previously made her debut in the groups Kirotz and UNIZ. SeeA had earlier been a member of the group Piggy Dolls. Yechan had once been a member of Awe5ome Baby.

In addition, Harin, Arang, and Heesun also formed Sugar Powder, the group's first sub-unit, before their debut. This group never put out any music; it was just promotional.

