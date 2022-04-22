Pink Sweat$ takes to Twitter to talk about a collaboration with BTS as well as a duet with Jimin

On April 22, talented American artist Pink Sweat$ informed his fans that he’d be flying to Seoul soon for the Seoul Jazz Fest and the ARMYs bombarded his timeline, asking him to collaborate with BTS as well as a duet with Jimin, which the singer responded to by saying, “Would love to work with Jimin and bts!” We hope they collaborate soon!

This is not the first time Pink Sweat$ has expressed his desire to get with BTS for an amazing track and he has also collaborated with various artists in the K-Pop industry itself such as DK and Joshua from SEVENTEEN and BamBam from GOT7. David Bowden, known professionally as Pink Sweat$, is an American singer and songwriter. He released his first EP ‘Volume 1’ on November 2, 2018, led by the single ‘Honesty’. His debut album, ‘Pink Planet’, was released in February 2021.

In other news, According to BIGHIT MUSIC on April 22nd, the number of YouTube views of the MV for the title song 'Boy with Luv' (featuring Halsey) of 'MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA' released in April 2019 by BTS recorded 1.5 billion views on the afternoon of April 21st.

Among BTS' music videos, 'Boy with Luv' is the first to achieve 1.5 billion views. This music video added 100 million views in about 5 months after surpassing 1.4 billion views in November, proving that its popularity is still ongoing.

'Boy with Luv' is a song that talks about interest and love for 'you', and the joy of small and simple love. Halsey, a world-famous singer, participated in the feature and drew attention, and immediately after its release, it entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at #8, and was loved by charting for 8 consecutive weeks. Even three years after its release, it is still on the charts of major domestic music charts.

