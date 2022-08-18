Pink Venom: BLACKPINK amps up anticipation for upcoming song with striking new poster

The wait is nearly over! Ahead of their return with ‘Pink Venom’, girl group BLACKPINK has dropped a stunning new poster for their upcoming pre-release track. The poster features the four members looking charismatic, as they pose against a black background, with the title of their upcoming track emblazoned in pale pink letters towards the top.

Check out the ‘D-DAY’ poster, below:

Dropping on August 19 at 9:30 am IST, ‘Pink Venom’ is set to be the pre-release song from BLACKPINK’s upcoming second full length album, ‘BORN PINK’. YG Entertainment had previously announced that ‘BORN PINK’ is scheduled for release in September, following which BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour in October.

Leading up to the release of ‘Pink Venom’, BLACKPINK has dropped multiple teasers, including two rounds of individual concept clips, as well as two sets of individual posters. Further, YG Entertainment also dropped a ‘D-1’ poster for the upcoming track on August 17 IST, offering a look at yet another striking concept. YG Entertainment also released a music video teaser for ‘Pink Venom’, amping up the anticipation for Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s return.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to become the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the MTV VMAs, with their upcoming performance at this year’s ceremony on August 28. YG Entertainment shared, "BLACKPINK is the fourth girl group to perform on stage. Considering the history of MTV VMAs, one can see BLACKPINK’s strong global influence and current status.”

Further, ahead of BLACKPINK’s return with ‘Pink Venom’ at 9:30 am IST on August 19, the girl group’s four members will be greeting their fans through a countdown livestream. This is scheduled to begin one hour prior to the song’s release, at 8:30 am IST, and will take place through BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: HA SUNG WOON to enlist in the military on THIS date; To release mini-album ‘Strange World’ before that