‘Pink Venom’: BLACKPINK go back to their oriental roots in the mesmerizing & picturesque MV teaser

YG Entertainment released a teaser for the music video for 'Pink Venom' on August 17th. Although it is about 23 seconds short, it has captured the eyes and ears of fans as the splendid visual beauty and song snippets give an idea of ​​the scale of the music video with the highest production cost in YG history.

Symbolic images such as a raging sandstorm and a giant clock pendulum adorned the introduction of the video. Then, the hands playing the Geomungo (traditional Korean instrument) and the figures wearing black cloth appeared alternately, creating a majestic yet mysterious atmosphere. In addition to the geomungo sound riff, a mysterious voice chanting 'BLACKPINK’ stimulated the curiosity of fans. Afterwards, the lyrics sung by the BLACKPINK members' 'I bring the pain like' on a strong beat raised curiosity about the euphemism of 'Pink Venom'. BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' soundtrack and music video will be released at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on August 19th.

Previously, YG Entertainment announced on August 16th, "BLACKPINK will be performing on a special stage at the MTV VMA on August 28th." The MTV VMA is one of the most well-known American popular music awards, along with the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards. BLACKPINK's stage is the second Korean singer after BTS's 'Dynamite', which was broadcast live online in 2020. In terms of domestic and foreign female groups, it is the 4th after the UK's 'Spicy Girls' and the US' 'TLC' and 'Fifth Harmony'.

BLACKPINK won the 'Best Song of the Summer' award for 'How You Like That' at the 2020 MTV VMA. This year too, it was nominated for 'Best Metaverse Performance', and member Lisa was nominated for 'Best K-Pop' with her solo song 'LALISA'.

