Pink Venom: BLACKPINK’s latest pre-release track becomes biggest K-Pop song debut in 2022 on Spotify

On August 22, BLACKPINK wrapped up with over 10 million streams on the first day on Spotify with ‘Pink Venom’, becoming the biggest K-Pop song debut in 2022, beating BTS’ last comeback ‘Yet To Come’. The song topped the US Spotify 'Global Top 50' chart and it’s the first song by a K-pop female artist to achieve this feat.

BLACKPINK’s 2nd album pre-release song 'Pink Venom' music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on August 20th. It has been about 29 hours and 35 minutes since it was released at 1 PM on August 19th, which is the fastest among K-pop girl group music videos that have reached 100 million views so far.

The previous record was BLACKPINK’s mega hit 'How You Like That' music video (32 hours and 23 minutes). The music video for 'Pink Venom' reached 100 million views three hours earlier, breaking their own record. The number of subscribers to BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel is increasing even faster. Around the 19th, the release date of the music video for 'Pink Venom', the number of these subscribers increased to nearly 1 million at once, and now more than 77.7 million. The 80 million mark will be visible soon.

'Pink Venom' is a hip-hop genre song with BLACKPINK's unique charisma. The sound of a traditional Korean instrument in harmony with the strong beat catches the ears from the intro, and the sharp rap and deadly vocals that are put on top of it maximize the charm of each of the four members. On the first day of its release, the song topped iTunes charts in 73 countries, including the United States and United Kingdom. It also swept various charts such as downloads, popularity, and music videos of QQ Music, China's largest music site.

