Pink Venom: BLACKPINK’s pre-release song hits new milestones on YouTube and Spotify; Find out

On August 19, girl group BLACKPINK's members made their highly anticipated return with their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’, from their upcoming second full album ‘BORN PINK’. Shortly after the release, the music video for ‘Pink Venom’ crossed 100 million views on YouTube, on August 20.

Check out YG Entertainment’s post for the same, below:

BLACKPINK reached this milestone on YouTube in slightly over one day and five hours, making ‘Pink Venom’ the fastest music video by a female artist to hit this mark. By doing so, the girl group broke their own record set by their music video for ‘How You Like That’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, ‘Pink Venom’ has also debuted at number one on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart with 7,937,046 streams. With this, it becomes the first song by a female K-Pop artist to top this chart. BLACKPINK had previously reached rank two on the Spotify Global chart with ‘How You Like That’, rank three with ‘Lovesick Girls’, and rank four with ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Kill This Love’.

Previously, ‘Pink Venom’ reached number one on iTunes charts worldwide, in at least 69 regions as of 9 am KST (5:30 am IST). The song reached number one on domestic charts Genie and Bugs as well, while also grabbing the top spot on the Melon Top 100 chart.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been nominated for ‘Group of the Year’ at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as for ‘Best Metaverse Performance (PUBG)’, while member Lisa has also a nomination for ‘Best K-Pop’ with ‘LALISA’. The girl group is also slated to perform at the ceremony on August 28.

