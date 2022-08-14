Pink Venom: BLACKPINK’s members star in chic credit poster and new concept teasers for upcoming song

Ahead of their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ dropping on August 19, we have our first look at BLACKPINK’s four members posing together! On August 13 at 8:30 pm IST, YG Entertainment released a credit poster for the girl group's upcoming release. The poster features Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, starring in their first group poster for ‘Pink Venom’.

The members can be seen in striking hairstyles and pale pink outfits which were previously featured in BLACKPINK’s first round of individual title posters for ‘Pink Venom’. Meanwhile, the poster also brings back the cracked glass, which previously appeared in the title poster and teaser clips for this concept. Check out the credit poster, below:

Prior to this, BLACKPINK also dropped new concept teaser clips for BLACKPINK’s four members.

This time, the concept teasers feature the looks that appeared in BLACKPINK’s second round of individual title posters for ‘Pink Venom’.

While the first set of teaser clips offered a chic and delicate vibe, this second round takes on an edgy atmosphere.

The clean lines and white lights also make way for a darker set, with what appears to be a pair of black fangs.

Scheduled to drop on August 19 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), ‘Pink Venom’ is set to be the pre-release track from BLACKPINK’s upcoming second album, ‘BORN PINK’. ‘Pink Venom’ and the girl group’s upcoming album, mark BLACKPINK’s first official comeback as a full group in nearly two years, following the release of their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020.

Following this, BLACKPINK will also embark on a world tour, beginning in October.

