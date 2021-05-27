Pinkfong releases official animated music video for NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce

Following NCT Dream’s ‘Dinosaurs A to Z’ cover, Pinkfong and NCT DREAM introduce their second collaboration, Pinkfong’s ‘Hot Sauce’ animated music video, on Friday, May 28th, 2021 at 7 p.m. KST.

NCT Dream made a fiery OT7 comeback earlier this month, on May 10. Hot Sauce is the group's first full-length album and their first comeback in nearly five years as a full group. Fans thoroughly enjoyed Hot Sauce and the group has already surpassed 2 million album sales with their latest comeback clocking 2,040,360 copies within a month of its release. Now, we have something exciting coming up.

Following NCT Dream’s ‘Dinosaurs A to Z’ cover, Pinkfong and NCT Dream have introduced their second collaboration. SmartStudy, the global entertainment company has teamed up with NCT Dream to release a Pinkfong version of ‘Hot Sauce’. Pinkfong the beloved children’s brand behind the worldwide viral hit ‘Baby Shark’, on May 28th, 2021 at 7 p.m. Along with the renewed song, the company delivers a colourful animated music video featuring the seven members of NCT Dream and their adventure in Pinkfong’s dinosaur world.

The Pinkfong version of ‘Hot Sauce’ arrived after NCT Dream released their cover of Pinkfong’s ‘Dinosaurs A to Z’. The video immediately became a sensation, amassing 10 million YouTube views within two weeks and topping Twitter's trending topics list in Southeast Asia on the day of its release. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Pinkfong, the flagship brand of SmartStudy, and present the new version of ‘Hot Sauce’ to the fans around the world,” said the members of NCT Dream. “We hope that our fans will enjoy this new content featuring Pinkfong's adorable dinosaur character and the 2D characters of NCT Dream newly introduced through this collaboration”.

Pinkfong's version of Hot Sauce will be launched in Korean and English, the full version of the video will premiere on Pinkfong’s Korean and English YouTube channels and NCT Dream's official YouTube channel on May 28th at 7 p.m. KST. In addition, special merchandise based on the animated characters of NCT Dream’s members wearing Pinkfong’s dinosaur costumes will be available from mid-June on online and offline channels.

Credits :SmartStudy

