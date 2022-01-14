Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' makes history by hitting THIS milestone on YouTube

On January 13, Pinkfong, the Korean company behind the viral "Baby Shark" video has marked a new milestone in history. On this day, Pinkfong made an announcement revealing that the 'Baby Shark Dance' became the first video in history to hit 10 billion views on YouTube.

This frisky and lovable song released back in June 2016 has been loved and applauded worldwide as it received immense attention from not only children but even adults! With its simple and repetitive melody, this super catchy song leaves an indelible impression on every listener's mind as they can't help but groove to the track and sing along with the fun lyrics of the track.

Last year, the video became the most-viewed YouTube video of all time in November, and now it has become the first YouTube video to surpass 10 billion views! 'Baby Shark' isn't the only Korean track to set amazing YouTube records! PSY's 'Gangnam Style' became the first video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube back in December 2012 and now 'Baby Shark' is the first video to reach 10 billion views on the platform.

You can hum along to the catchy track below:

