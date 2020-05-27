Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey's Mirzapur will drive away your boredom amid lockdown

Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Divyendu Sharmaa is the perfect Hindi web series to binge-watch to drive away your lockdown blues.

The Coronavirus pandemic has created an outrage all over the world. With the increase in the number of COVID 19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 31st. And given the rapidly rising positive cases, the lockdown doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and is being considered as the need of the hour. This is a tough time for all the cinema goers but thanks to the OTT platforms, we have got a way to ease our time by bingeing on to some interesting series and movies.

However, our Pinkvilla picks is here for your rescue. And today's series of the day is Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It depicts the putrescence, governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Here are 5 reasons why you should drop everything you are doing right now and binge-watch Mirzapur right away:

1. Ali Faizal:

How can one start talking about this 2018 sensational web series by Amazon Prime by not talking about Ali Faizal’s character Govind Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiyya? Ali has done an impeccable job as a rookie thug who wants to win the local bodybuilding competition and slowly gets into a game of bloodshed and gang wars. The actor made his debut in Bollywood through 3 Idiots and had also ventured into Hollywood through big movies like Fast & Furious 7 and Victoria and Abdul. The character Guddu Bhaiyya made him a sensation among the youngsters through his portrayal of a wannabe gangster. From a cute shy boy in Fukrey to the badass Guddu Bhaiyya in Mirzapur, Ali showed that he could portray any character with ease. Mirzapur’s soul belongs to its characters and one among them is Guddu Bhaiyya.

2. Vikrant Massey:

Guddu Bhaiyya is never complete without his sibling and literal partner in crime, the brains behind all the havoc in Mirzapur Bablu Bhaiyya played by the brilliant Vikrant Massey. This actor made his debut into television series with Kahaan Hoo Main and went on to do some impeccable work on television through Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer..etc. He stepped into Bollywood with Lootera. His role as a studious college boy turned gangster in this raw and rustic web series was accepted by the audience very well and became a fan favourite. His recent Bollywood release was Chhapaak with Deepika Padukone directed by Meghna Gulzar.

3. Divyendu Sharmaa and Pankaj Tripathi:

How can Mirzapur ever be this amazing series if not for the extremely fun and toxic antagonist Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Tripathi played by the energetic and talented Diyendu Sharmaa? This 36-year-old talented actor is best known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. In Mirzapur, he played the main don Akhandanand Tripathi’s son Phoolchand Tripathi who is called Munna Bhaiyya by his villagers and followers. His character is a roller coaster ride and could be considered as one of the antagonists of the series. His role was well accepted by the young audience of the series and he had become an internet sensation through his desi dialogues and ways of swearing. Munna Bhaiyya is one of the main reasons why you should try out Mirzapur, this character won’t disappoint you. Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiyya is so brilliant that we crave to see more of the character. Like always the actor has not disappointed us with his amazing character as Kaleen Bhaiyya in the series. His role will keep you hooked to the series till the end. Mirzapur would have been incomplete without Pankaj Tripathi's commendable performance.

4. Stellar cast:

Not only the lead cast is in the limelight all the time. Some impeccable actors are involved in this gangster drama. Stellar performances by Amit Sial as the Special Officer assigned to Mirzapur, Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, Sheeba Chaddha as Ramakant Pandit’s wife, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Shila Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiyya’s wife are the main reasons for this season of Mirzapur to come alive as they breathe life and soul into their characters making us root for them at each and every point.

5. Guns, Blood and Badass dialogues:

Mirzapur is one of the most rustic and boldest shows out there in the Indian web series sector. The show is all about violence and expletives. Well, who wouldn’t want guns, gore and some real good expletives in a gangster drama set in the Northern state of India? The show’s tight and thrilling narrative is laced with dark humour, gore and expletives. The show’s dialogues became a sensation on the Internet after a few days of its release. Characters like Munna Bhaiyya and Compounder stuck with people which gave rise to some hilarious memes. The show’s dialogues are witty and real rustic for example everyone at one point was obsessed when Munna Tripathi who called a dancing old man “B******e Chacha”. The second season is bound to come out this year soon and we are waiting and you might want to get in on that because we are expected to see twice the fun we got from season 1.

