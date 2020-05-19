Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker’s Special Ops deserves to be binged amid lockdown

Today, as Pinkvilla’s Pick of the day, we bring forth an intense web show, Special Ops. Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker’s Special Ops came out a while ago and the intense espionage thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Amid the extension of Coronavirus lockdown, many of you might be wondering what to binge on next. For those of you who love crime and espionage thrillers, we have a treat today. As Pinkvilla’s Pick of the day, we’ve come up with a web series that is gritty and intense and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. It is none other than Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker starrer Special Ops. The intense espionage thriller series is bound to pump up your adrenaline.

Created by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops revolves around Himmat Singh (Kay Kay) who is associated with the Research and Analysis Wing. He goes around finding similar patterns around several attacks that take place over the years in the country and comes to the conclusion that he is looking for one terrorist, Ikhlaq Khan, who is behind everything. However, in order to search for him, he has formed his own team that comprises his special officers who are spread across the globe.

Himmat’s team includes Farooq Ali (Karan Tacker), Ruhani Syed Khan (Meher Vij), Balakrishna Reddy (Vipul Gupta), Avinash (Muzzamil Ibrahim), and Juhi Kashyap (Saiyami Kher) who get involved when they find a lead in Dubai. Farooq Ali takes Himmat’s help and tries to unravel the mystery man, Ikhlaq Khan. The other team members come forth during the climax of the series and help Farooq in his hunt for a man that no one believes exists. While at first the episodes may appear long, but with Kay Kay Menon’s acting and the plot, Neeraj Pandey gets your full attention. Here are 5 reasons why Pinkvilla Picks Special Ops to be binged amid the extended lockdown.

1. Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh is the show-stealer

If there is one actor who could have pulled off the role of Himmat Singh in Special Ops, it is Kay Kay Menon. The amount of restraint yet intense performance he brings to the table is commendable. We get to see various sides of Himmat’s personality during the course of each episode. Even when he is put under pressure by the audit committee to reveal secrets of his expenses and operations, Himmat doesn’t break and instead adds a touch of humour that steals the show. From his overprotective side as a dad when he tries to spy on his teenage daughter to his rebel side when he decides to disobey orders for the greater good of the nation, Kay Kay Menon leaves you impressed with his portrayal of Himmat, the spymaster!

2. Karan Tacker shines in his performance

The second most screen time on Special Ops goes to Karan Tacker who wins you over as Farooq Ali aka Amjad Shaikh aka Rashid Malik. With his various disguises, Karan manages to leave an imprint and keeps you engaged in the plot of the show. His search for truth and the most wanted terrorist lands him in uncomfortable places but Karan manages to outshine in every bit of it. Besides, he also looks extremely dashing and handsome in every frame. Karan’s character on Special Ops is that special agent in every spy thriller who takes the story forward by taking the leap of faith and ends up emerging victorious in the end!

3. Stellar Supporting Cast

Apart from Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker, we get to see other terrific actors like Vinay Pathak, Parmeet Sethi, Divya Dutta, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Muzzamil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor and Saiyami Kher. Vinay Pathak as Police cop Abbas Sheikh is Himmat’s help when it comes to his daughter and other things. Their camaraderie is something that keeps you engaged throughout the show. Abbas even goes against a Minister who is after Himmat and threatens her to not harm Himmat or his family. Divya Dutta has a very limited role on the show but she shines in the climax and it surely is a delight to see her on screen. Gautami Kapoor plays Himmat Singh’s wife who knows about his work but never says anything to him. She basically grounds Himmat and also becomes the bridge between him and his daughter. Each cast member adds value to Special Ops and surely gives us another reason to suggest this espionage story!

4. An intense story for an espionage thriller

The story of Special Ops is penned by Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani and Benazir Ali Fida. The plot itself is extremely close to home and that is why from the first episode, one gets involved with Kay Kay Menon’s web series. The show begins with the Parliament Attacks that took place back on December 13, 2001, and most millennials would remember hearing about it on the news. Hence, one immediately gets reeled in. Moreover, the ideas of Himmat Singh, a RAW officer tracking a terrorist that no one believes exists for 19 years is a plot that is too intriguing to ignore. One immediately gets engrossed to know more about how Himmat would prove that this deadly terrorist does exist!

5. Part Fact, Part Fiction of the story keeps you guessing and engaged

Some reports claimed that the story of Special Ops starring Kay Kay Menon and Karan Tacker is inspired by true events. While we do get to see the real-life Parliament Attacks that took place back in 2001 in the first episode of the show and later the 2006 Taj Attacks in Mumbai with Kasab’s interrogation by Himmat, the rest of the plot builds up a fictional world based on the same. Hence, there is a balance between fact and fiction that leaves you intrigued and makes you want to binge on Special Ops!

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×