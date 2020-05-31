Pinkvilla Picks: 5 Reasons why Manoj Bjapayee's The Family Man will keep you on the edge of your seat

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for some gripping and masaledaar Hindi series to binge on to, then Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is the perfect web series to watch amid lockdown.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the lockdown which was about to end today has been extended till June 30th but several relaxations have been provided, apart from the containment zones. Movement in between the cities has also been promoted now, however, one will have to come to a conclusion about the movement with mutual consent. Due to the lockdown, malls and theaters have been shut since March and nothing has been yet told about when will the theaters open again.

While we do have to depend on the OTT platforms amid lockdown, choosing what to watch is also quite tedious. However, our Pinkvilla picks is here for your rescue with a Hindi series that you can binge-watch amid the lockdown. And today's series of the day is Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man. Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee and tells the story of a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the T.A.S.C, a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. The series was premiered on Prime Video in September 2019.

While there are many reasons to watch The Family Man, we would like to give you 5 reasons on why this action drama series is worth watching amid lockdown:

1. Manoj Bajpayee:

Manoj Bajpayee is the biggest reason for you to watch this show. The actor made his digital debut through this web series and aced the role with ease. He plays the role of Srikant Tiwari, a respectable agent in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) – Threat Analysis and Surveillance cell (TASC) trying to balance his life as a father of two. The actor easily stole the spotlight in every scene he is in with his humour, action and acting skills. He is brilliant, to say the least, and we all loved him and crave to see him more in this character. From going undercover in a mission to listening to the angry principal complain about his daughter, Manoj Bajpayee is more than enough for you to start watching this Amazon Prime Original.

2. Stellar Cast:

This show wouldn't be this good if it weren't for the amazing supporting cast. The series had an amazing ensemble of cast such as Priyamani as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Kishore as Imraan Pasha, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya and who could forget Neeraj Madhav as Moosa aka Al Qatil, the big bad? And it goes on. Every actor in the show is just as brilliant as the main lead with the right amount of emotions making us root for them as they breathe life and soul into these characters. Whether it be the faithful sidekick JK Talpade, or the force one leader Imraan Pasha, or the malevolent Moosa, everyone has an important and notable part to play which takes the show forward.

3. Raj and DK:

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK launched themselves into Bollywood together through the movie 99 a crime-comic-thriller-historical-fiction movie. They soon went onto become one of the successful writer-director duos in the industry. After 99 they went onto make commercially and critically successful movies such as Shor in the city, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, A Gentleman and wrote the blockbuster Stree. The duo is known for their different style and quirky humour who went onto write and direct last year’s Amazon Prime Original The Family Man and this blockbuster web series has all the elements that you should expect from the Raj and DK duo and I am pretty sure you won't be disappointed.

4. Storyline:

This Indian action drama has all the elements you need from the genre. The Family Man revolves around Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. Srikant tries to balance his familial responsibilities with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency that he is working for. The show is about his problems within the household and family as well as an investigation about a terrorist attack looming over the city. This series is a must-watch in today’s times due to the discussion of the current socio-political problems going on in the country and its dialogues. The writing of the show is very much Raj and DK style with thrilling sequences laced with quirky and dark humour. From emotionally driven scenes to thrilling chases, this show has the perfect mixture of drama and action.

5. Action Sequences and Dialogues:

This 2019 Amazon Prime Original had everything and is a perfect mixture of the genre defined. The action sequences in this action drama are one of the high points of the show. From narrow chases to shoot outs, from thrilling fight sequences to car crashes, the series offers everything in a very realistic and thrilling scale. From the gaalis to the realistic and dramatic dialogues this show offers a lot more than just a quirky action show. Dialogues such as 'Privacy is a Myth, just like Democracy' and 'Yeh Mumbai hai, yaha ghar ke naam pe kya milta hai? Machis ki dibbi, tilli jaise pade raho iske andar' will make you root for the series. This makes The Family Man a perfect watch amidst this lockdown.

