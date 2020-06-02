Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha's Inside Edge will keep you hooked till the end

Today, as Pinkvilla Picks, we bring forth a popular web series that is a must-watch for those who love cricket and love to watch gripping drama and also for those who want to give it a try. We’re talking about Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha starrer Inside Edge.

Due to the increase in the number of cases, the lockdown which was about to end on May 31st has been extended till June 30th but several relaxations have been provided, apart from the containment zones. Movement between the cities has also been promoted now with some norms. However, no one is sure about when theaters will open again. Amid all this, the OTT platforms have come as a ray of hope. And like always Pinkvilla Picks is here to help you pick up a series to binge-watch amid lockdown.

Today's pick is Amazon prime Original's Inside Edge, created by Karan Anshuman. The series has 2 seasons. The first season was released on 10 July 2017 and the second on December 6, 2019. Inside Edge stars an ensemble cast, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chada, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, and Sapna Pabbi, as well as Manu Rishi, Amit Sial, Karan Oberoi, and Asha Saini. Inside Edge will keep you riveted right till the very last scene of the final episode.

While there are many reasons to watch this sports drama, we have listed down 5 reasons why Inside Edge which will keep you on the edge of your seat:

1. Vivek Oberoi:

Vivek Oberoi's role as an antagonist is the highlight of this show. Vivek portrays the role of Vikrant Dhawan, the owner of one of the world's leading sports management companies. Vivek came as a surprise package with his amazing performance and great dialogue delivery in the film. His presence on the screen will strike a chord with the viewers. He portrayed the character with so much ease and was too appealing to the viewers. From his looks to his acting, everything was on point and there was not a single scene where the actor will leave you disappointed.

2. Richa Chadha and Angad Bedi:

Richa portrayed the role of Zarina Malik, a fading actress and co-owner of the Mumbai Mavericks. Knowing for her amazing acting, Richa just killed it with her performance once again. The actress was just excellent. No one could have portrayed Zarina's role as good as Richa. She could have easily made her character seem boisterous. But she was so damn great. Angad Bedi portrayed the role of Arvind Vashishth, an ex-international player and the captain of the Mavericks, who later becomes captain of the Haryana Hurricanes. This actor also came as a surprise to many with his impeccable performance in the series that will make you root for this captain more.

3. Stellar Cast:

Well, the series is even more interesting and worthy because of the amazing cast. With our Gully Boy MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi who made his debut with this series as Prashant Kanaujia, a rookie fast bowler who joins the Mavericks, and befriends Vayu it is just like a cherry on top. From his dialogue delivery to his acting, the actor proved with his debut that he is here to stay. He made the audience fall in love with him in both the seasons. Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan, the moody, hothead star player and later captain of the Mavericks, and Mantra's boyfriend was just amazing. Vayu and Prashant were like the shoulders of the series who made the show more interesting. Also, Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan Vayu's sister and the chief analyst of the Mavericks, and later, the Hurricanes was just beyond words. From Aamir Bashir to Sapna Babi there was not a single character that will disappoint you. Each and every character played an equally important role in the series.

4. Story:

The series centers on the Mumbai Mavericks, a fictional T20 cricket team, whose owners operate a league-wide spot-fixing syndicate. Inside Edge is an engaging thriller and will leave you wanting for more. Even if you are not a cricket fan, the series will keep you hooked till the end. Scenes with cricketing action were technically great. Match-fixing is something you think of when you see a catch thats obviously been dropped or things like that and there seems to be no match you watch without thinking its all 'fixed'. One cannot but wonder what an easy way it is to make big money but the truth is even more bizarre than fiction. The show is definitely highly addictive and difficult to predict as well. It has glamour, politics, love, friendship and everything. The show is totally binge-worthy and one can't stop at one episode.

5. A complete package:

Inside Edge is very well written, scripted and directed. The storyline is tightly packed and characters are given space to develop. None of the actors are made to overdramatise their emotions. Inside Edge is a clear indication that digital medium is the future and the series has paved the path for many upcoming web series to follow. Without a slip, Inside Edge manages to weave a wonderful presentation.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×