Pinkvilla Picks: Black Mirror: 5 reasons why this science fiction anthology is a must watch

From horrifying truths to dark humour, here are 5 reasons why the Black Mirror science fiction anthology on Netflix is a must-watch.

No matter how much we bully the science geeks, let's admit it they're cool. Who'd make drones and gadgets if it were not for the scientists? Most of us love watching romantic comedies but science fiction is something that gets on to our minds and makes us think. And we love it, don't we? While we're surrounded by technology from all corners, this Netflix anthology titled Black Mirror takes tech to another level giving viewers an out of the world experience. If you haven't watched it already, you're missing out on something absolutely amazing.

The British science fiction series gives a glimpse of unanticipated technology that may be real in the future. It takes you through things that you haven't even imagined before. Black Mirror has had 5 seasons with standalone episodes in each series. Each episode is unrelated to another and explores disturbing concepts that may be true in the near future. Science and technology have endless boons but everything comes with pros and cons. While you keep measuring the pros, Black Mirror shows you what the cons can look like.

If you still aren't convinced, here are 5 reasons why this science fiction anthology is a must watch:

It predicts the future in ways that are true and horrifying

Black Mirror surely gives you a glimpse of things that are unsettling and sometimes disturbing but what's scary is that whatever the show takes you through seems like its very close in the near future. For instance, there is an episode about a mother and daughter wherein the overprotective mother uses a tablet to keep track on her daughter and control what she sees and hears. When the daughter grows up, she rebels, and the consequences are horrifying. Another episode shows a girl building her life around social media points and how it leads to her downfall.

It's ahead of the times

While we know that Black Mirror somewhat predicts how the future would look like when we have an abundance of technology around us, it also exposes you to possibilities that are ahead of the times. For instance, an episode about Miley Cyrus's life being controlled by a doll which is a toy version of her seems impossible at the moment but you never know what technology does later. You’ll find that people respond to events differently and you'll always have a topic to debate on.

Full of Dark comedy

Dark comedy isn't for everyone but people who get it will find rib-tickling moments throughout the show. It’s a twisted type of humor, but there are some instances where you can’t help but smirk. Apart from that, it also has a bit of dirty humour, which we can't deny, is our guilty pleasure sometimes.

True human emotions

Some of the things in the show might seem surreal or impossible to us but it reflects true human emotions. Sadness, love, lust, laughter, heartbreak, loss, fear, insecurity, and more, Black Mirror shows you all of it. Many episodes in the series show characters exploring their different emotions after being exposed to technology which makes them act in extreme ways. It shows how the consequences of different technologies trigger their emotional responses. For instance, in an episode, a young woman loses her boyfriend in an accident. Deeply in love with him, she takes to technology in order to bring him back and as a result, ends up with a machine that has his physical attributes but no feelings.

Boasts of an amazing star ensemble

Each episode of Black Mirror has a different plot and different set of actors. The science fiction series boasts of an amazing ensemble starring actors like Miley Cyrus, Jessica Brown-Findlay, Bryce Dallas Howard, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Alex Lawther, Kelly Macdonald, Downton Abbey, Oona Chaplin, Rupert Everett and other acclaimed actors featuring in different episodes, each telling an interesting story to the viewers.

