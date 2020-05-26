Pinkvilla Picks: Dead To Me: Here’s why Christina Applegate’s dark comedy should be your next binge watch

From hilarious storyline to Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s outstanding performance, here’s why dark comedy series Dead To Me deserves to be your next binge-watch.

There is a reason why this series has been hogging headlines for quite some time now. Dead To Me is, beyond doubt, one of the best Dark Comedy series out there. And if you are looking for a series to watch during the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown, this show should be on the top of your binge-watch list. The show that came out in 2019 on Netflix, focuses on the powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen, a tightly wound widow, and Judy, a free-spirited woman. The story comes with a jaw-dropping plot twist.

Everything about this show, from the gripping plotline to Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini’s performance, is sheer perfection. Here are 5 reasons why the show deserves to be your next binge-watch.

It dark and hilarious: The show is about two women dealing with loss, a wide range of emotions, sudden change in their personal lives, overwhelming responsibilities and so much more. But even in the middle of all the drama and sorrow, the creators never fail to make you laugh. Christina’s character, who is mostly angry and agitated, delivers some of the show’s funniest dialogues with a straight face and it will definitely leave you in splits.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini: These actresses deserve a special shout out. The two have acted their hearts out in the show and they don’t look offbeat even for a second. While we never doubted Christina’s skills as a remarkable actress, she is absolutely flawless as Jen, a grumpy woman with obvious anger issues who is trying to get her life back on track after the death of her husband. Linda’s character Judy is the exact opposite of Jen. And you can't help but fall in love with this kind-hearted woman who just wants to keep the people around her happy.

Loaded with suspense: It’s not your usual comedy series. The show is full of terrific plot twists and jaw-dropping curveballs. It will hit you in the very first episode that the show is much more than just a dark comedy. It is loaded with unexpected cliffhangers that will leave you shocked. It’s the exciting plot of the show that will keep you engaged from the very first episode.

Friendship: It’s a love story about two friends who support each other through thick and thin. Even though they meet each other under bizarre circumstances, they develop an unbreakable bond. Even though their relationship might seem toxic sometimes, the best part about their friendship is that they never judge each other and stick together.

Life lessons: The show is loaded with various beautiful scenes and dialogues that will definitely teach you a thing or two about life. It follows the two characters around during the darkest time in their lives. During the course of the show, these women learn to pull themselves together despite all the life-changing events that leave them devastated.

