Pinkvilla Picks: Ozark: 4 reasons why the Jason Bateman starrer crime series will give you an adrenaline rush

Pinkvilla Picks Ozark for you and lists down reasons why you should watch the crime thriller series.

Nothing hits better than a good crime series. Ozark is the kind of a show that perfectly suits you if you're fond of action, drama, and thrill. Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in the lead, the show revolves around a married couple who are forced to relocate their family to the Ozarks following a money-laundering scheme gone wrong. The third season of the Emmy Award-winning drama series dropped on Netflix on March 27 and became an instant hit. If you haven't already watched the show then its the perfect time to binge-watch the high on action thriller series.

Due to the social-distancing norms put in place in wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic, we've got all the free time in the world to follow a series that we've always wanted to watch. So today, Pinkvilla picks Ozark for you and lists down 4 reasons why the Jason Bateman starrer crime series is a must-watch that will give you an instant adrenaline rush.

Jason Bateman in a never seen before avatar

Jason Bateman is seen playing a completely different role in Ozark, the kind that he has never played before. The actor plays Martin, a Financial advisor in the series who is forced to relocate his family from the Chicago suburb of Naperville to the summer resort community of Osage Beach after a money a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong. To make up for the same, Martin offers to set up a bigger laundering operation in the Lake of the Ozarks region of central Missouri.

Incredible star cast

Besides Jason Bateman and Laura Linney essaying the lead roles, Ozark boasts of a rich ensemble starring Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, and several others.

A blend of action and suspense

Gruesome deaths, hard-hitting dialogues, dark humor, well-placed twists and flashbacks, and enough thrill to keep you on the edge of your seats, Ozark is a blend of action and suspense. Season two of the series is also known as 'Game of the Ozarks,' being compared to Game of Thrones because there are dead bodies dropping at every turn and till the end of 10 episodes.

Excellent reviews by the critics

The show has been compared to American neo-Western crime drama, Breaking Bad which holds a Guinness World Records as the most critically acclaimed show of all time. Critics also call it Jason Bateman's best performance so far. The show's cinematography and the setting too is said to be adding to the plot. This crime drama takes viewers to a quiet beach resort town in Missouri, the last place that anyone would expect a money-laundering operation to happen.

