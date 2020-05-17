Pinkvilla Picks: Reasons why Made In Heaven is the perfect eye catching narrative to binge watch this lockdown

If you are bored amid Coronavirus lockdown and are looking for some Indian drama to binge on to, then Amazon Prime originals Made In Heaven starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi is the perfect eye-catching narrative to watch this lockdown.

The year 2020 has not started on a good note for many of us due to Coronavirus. And now due to the increase in the number of cases in some cities, the lockdown which was extended till May 17th will be further extended till 31st May. Although efforts have been made to curb the entire situation, it isn’t easy as it seems. Amid all, finding a Hindi web series to binge-watch must be getting very difficult for you at home. But don't you worry as Pinkvilla Picks is here with another web-series to watch amid lockdown with your loved ones.

Today Pinkvilla suggests you watch Amazon Video’s Made In Heaven starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The makers of the series selected the outnumbered topic from an affair to homosexuality, dowry to old baseless traditions, friendship and love, hurt and betrayal all together and mixed them with feelings.

While there are many reasons for you to watch Made In Heaven, we would like to give 5 reasons on why this webseries was was an eye‑catching narrative:

1. Creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

This Amazon Prime original was created by the dynamic duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Both filmmakers have marked their presence in Bollywood with their films. Their past collaborations are enough for one to be excited to watch Made In Heaven. Both collaborated on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and even the pathbreaking recent feature Gully Boy. It is evident through the series too that this duo is here to stay, and they will come out with more pathbreaking and genre-shattering features in the future. Their filmography is enough for you to get excited and start binge-watching this drama series right away.

2. Cast

Made In Heaven is one of the best Indian drama series out there and there is no doubt that the amazing and talented cast has contributed to the amazingness factor of the whole show. The cast consists of talented artists like Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The cast has portrayed their characters with such ease and passion that every character is etched into our hearts as the show progresses. From Karan Mehra, a young entrepreneur who runs a wedding organizer company played by Arjun Mathur to Jauhari, a moneylender who lends money to Karan Mehra and his partner Tara for their entrepreneurial venture played by the extremely talented Vijay Raaz. Made In Heaven is indeed perfect when it comes to its cast.

3. Story

The series deals with different marriages in each episode that goes through a problem of their own with the main characters going through their own subplots. The story is very much intriguing and keeps you glued to the screen through its dialogues and various subplots. As the core storyline develops through the course each episode showcases various weddings that represent the Big Fat Weddings that happen in India and their grounded realities. The show keeps the viewers engrossed with the realistic and relatable because who hasn’t been to a shaadi and who doesn’t love wedding dramas?

4. Uncanny representation of Indian society

Made In Heaven even though seems like a simple Indian drama show based on big fat Indian weddings, but this Amazon Prime original is much more than that. Through the plot, the show presents different issues in society with their characters and providing more depth into the situations and characters. The show vocalizes topics such as LGBTQ rights, dowry, caste system, class differences and much more with grounded and realistic situations keeping the drama intact and not crossing the lines towards being preachy. Made In Heaven definitely deserves attention for its uncanny portrayal of the Indian society and for being honest.

5. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala

Lastly, what keeps this show together is the chemistry between its leads Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. Both run a wedding organizer company Made In Heaven and the core plot moves along with their struggles inside and outside their workplace. The chemistry and relationship between these two partners are very refreshing to watch and their performances are to be given credit for this. Moreover, as the show moves on, we get to know more about them, and this brings us closer towards these characters and we root for them and their actions. Made In Heaven deserves a try just to see this refreshing pair and their journey.

