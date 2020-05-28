Pinkvilla Picks: Sex Education; Here’s why the comedy drama series should be on your lockdown binge watch list

From hilarious plotline to lots of information, here’s why comedy-drama series Sex Education should be on your quarantine binge watch list.

The British comedy-drama web series came out in 2019 and instantly caught everyone’s attention. The Netflix show was an overnight success and the viewers could not stop gushing about it. The series was praised for everything from its refreshing plotline to the phenomenal actors. The show revolves around Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student and son of a sex therapist, who sets up his own sex clinic at his high school. In addition to leaving you in in splits, the show explores various themes related to sex education. It fights myths and answers may questions. Here are 5 reasons why the show deserves to be your next binge-watch.

It is hilarious: First things first. This show deserves to be your next binge watch amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown because it will take your mind off everything that's going on in the world. A high school student, who happens to be a virgin, sets up a sex clinic, where he gives sex advice to his classmates. What can get better than this? The conversations between him and the other students will surely keep you entertained and act as an escape.

Outstanding cast: In addition to a great storyline, the show also features a team of phenomenal actors who bring some of the funniest and quirkiest characters to life. So, if you are looking for a series with good actors, this is it. Each and every character in this show shine bright. Asa Butterfield absolutely nailed the role of Otis Milburn, a socially awkward son of a sex therapist. Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn never fails to leave the viewers in splits. Emma Mackey does a remarkable job as Maeve Wiley, the witty and sassy student who runs the high school sex clinic with Otis.

The educational: Just like the title suggests, the does educate its viewers. As you live vicariously through the life of these characters, there a lot that you get to learn. The show efficiently pops multiple bubbles, breaks several ceilings, and fights many taboos. It talks about everything you are not supposed to discuss in public.

The Diversity: It’s is not just about a couple of straight kids talking about sexual problems. It explores every angle of sexual education there is. It features students from various races, gender, caste, religion, and community. It also explores various themes related to the LGBTQ community. It is a feel-good series that answers a lot of questions. Since it is progressive in nature, the show does not try to play safe.

Beautiful relationships: In the middle of all the teen drama in the lives of all the sexually confused high school students, the show never successfully focuses on some beautiful relationships. The show celebrates love and friendship. For instance, Otis and Eric share this unbreakable bond and will define the term ‘best friend’ for you throughout the show. Maeve and Aimee are two headstrong girls who never let men dictate their lives. It also focuses on Otis and his mother’s slightly offbeat but perfect relationship.

