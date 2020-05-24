Pinkvilla Picks: Sierra Burgess Is a Loser: 5 reasons to watch the Netflix teen romance comedy

From Shannon Purser's incredible acting to Noah Centineo's good looks, 5 reasons to watch Netflix's teen romantic comedy Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

As of 2020, new films and series seem very far away. The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in production houses putting a lock on their gates. But that doesn't stop us from watching the old classics, right? Social distancing seems like the only suitable option to curb the spread of the virus so let's make use of this time. Well, most of us are sulking at home but having a romantic comedy playing on your screen with a tub of icecream to dig in is actually the ideal way to do it. Action films and suspense thrillers give you a high, emotional dramas make you cry your heart out but some Sundays are meant for romantic comedies.

Today, Pinkvilla picks Sierra Burgess Is a Loser for you to watch. We're all being too hard on ourselves during the lockdown forgetting that we deserve a break sometimes. So lets put our alarms on snooze and stay in bed for those extra 15 minutes today and watch a movie that makes us feel better. The film revolves around a plus size girl who has low self-esteem owing to her weight. Soon, she befriends Veronica, the prettiest girl at school and they have a sort of barter exchange where Sierra helps Veronica in studies and teaches her how to give great comebacks while Veronica helps her set up with her crush, Jamey. Here are 5 reasons why you should watch the Netflix teen rom-com:

Great humour

The best thing about the film is its interesting plot and the humour. It follows the story of Sierra Burgess, a plus size girl who falls for the college heartthrob but keeps her feelings a secret because of her low self-confidence. Step in Veronica, a popular girl at college whom she befriends and they form a mutual deal where Sierra helps her with studies, and Veronica pretends to be Sierra in order to impress Jamey. A case of mistaken identity leads to an unexpected romance between the two where Jamey falls for Veronica thinking her to be Sierra.

Noah Centineo

After playing Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, Noah Centineo shines again in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. The 22-year-old actor shot to fame after the 2018 film and gained over a million followers in one day after the film debuted on Netflix. Both the films hit the internet in a gap of 15 days and Noah Centineo became the next big thing on Netflix. Innocent eyes, an adorable smile and looks to die for, who wouldn't have a crush on him?

A modern twist to a classic story

Usually we find men taking help from another man in order to impress his crush but here we see a role reversal. A high school girl seeks help from her classmate to woo her crush and it leads to an unexpected love triangle. Sierra played by Shannon Purser approaches Veronica, a beautiful-but-mean cheerleader, and convinces her to become her face while she texts and impresses Jamey.

Happy Ending

Let's admit it even if its cliche' sometimes happy endings are what we look forward to in a romantic comedy. While Sierra lives in a shadow of insecurity because of her weight and admits that she's up to no good after Jamey finds out the truth, the film shows how Jamey realises that he's fallen for her mind and not her looks. Despite finding out that it was Veronica whom he saw as Sierra, he gives it a shot with the latter and that's the kind of positivity we need.

Teaches self acceptance

The film revolves around a plus size girl who has confidence issues. Sierra is super smart but being overweight pulls her down. There are heart touching lines in the film like when Sierra says in a world full of roses, she's a sunflower. Towards the end, she accepts herself and tries to move on. She picks up herself and decides to go to prom alone but to her surprise Jamey shows up and asks her out.

