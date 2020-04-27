Pinkvilla Picks: Why Park Seo Joon's show What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is the rom com of our wildest dreams

Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young's romantic comedy series, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, is filled with so much cheesiness that you can't help but beam with joy after watching the 16 episode series.

The past few weeks have tested the entire world to no extent as we have to be within the confines of our home while being restricted from outside movement due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of us have been relying on OTT to keep us company during such tough times while providing a source of distraction as well. Moreover, several of us, like myself, are craving for some good cheesy romantic comedies in order to have some light-hearted entertainment to binge-watch and fuss over!

One series that I came across that left me laughing out loud while adoring its over the top cheesiness has to be What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, that is available for viewing on Netflix. This Korean rom-com series, which is just 16 episodes, stars Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young and is based on Jung Kyung-yoon's eponymous novel. Besides being a love story between a narcissistic CEO Lee Young-joon (Seo-joon) and his loyal secretary of nine years Kim Mi-so (Min-young), the storyline is much more layered than what you would expect it to be!

We give you five reasons why What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is the romantic comedy series of our wildest dreams:

Park Seo-Joon's irresistible Aura

If you are a recent K-drama enthusiast like myself, believe me, Park Seo-joon starring shows are just the way to begin! As drastically different as his character is in Itaewon Class, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is like a 360-degree personality change in terms of character arcs! Though Lee Young-joon is the very definition of narcissism with his motto being "Me, myself and I," the layers come off with every episode and we see different shades in the CEO. Moreover, Seo-joon adds his own 'aura' to the character that makes you root for Young-joon!

Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young's undeniable chemistry

A mesmerising treat in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim has to be the undeniable chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young as Lee Young-joon and Kim Mi-so. The phrase 'opposites attract' is synonymous with this couple as we can't get over how cheesy and romantic they get over time! You root for the unlikely pair to overcome the odds and end up together, in spite of how different they are as people. From their several romantic kisses to even their non-stop bickering moments, they are the ultimate OTP couple for us to obsess over!

The supremely funny supporting cast

It's not just the main leads that make What's Wrong with Secretary Kim such an entertaining watch but even the extremely hilarious supporting cast who have so much to offer! Whether it be the frugal workaholic Go Gwi-nam (Hwang Chan-sung) or even the over the top Manager Bong (Hwang Bo-ra), from Lee Young-joon's therapeutic best friend President Park (Kang Ki-young) to Kim Mi-so's Bambi eyes replacement secretary Kim Ji-a (Pyo Ye-jin), the supporting cast provides the right dosage of laughter to add more to the comedy element of the series!

The OTT comedy

Reminiscent of past Bollywood comedies, the OTT humour in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is the highlight that makes the series a must-watch! We all need some unadulterated comedy to keep us company during our trials and tribulations and the humour in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim is just what the doctor ordered! Whether it be Lee Young-joon's overconfident pep talks with himself in front of a mirror or even Go Gwi-nam's antics as he threatens Kim Ji-a to not reveal his big secret, we're in for a laughter ride with this show!

The happiness factor

I always go back to Friends when I'm down and need a quick cheer me up to feel better. After completing the 16 episodes of What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, the smile on my face refused to leave for a very long time! The cheesiness factor is aplenty and is there throughout the series, even though there are certain emotional sequences to bring out the tears as well! I am eagerly waiting for a possible What's Wrong with Secretary Kim Season 2 like many others who have watched the series are!

