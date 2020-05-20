Pinkvilla Picks:13 Reasons Why: Great storyline, actors & more, here's why you should watch the Netflix series

Pinkvilla Picks 13 Reasons Why for you and lists down why Hannah Baker's heart-touching story is worth a watch.

13 Reasons Why takes you into the world of Hannah Baker showing you what all the teenager went through that she ended up taking her own life. The show revolves around Katherine Langford playing the role of Hannah Baker who moves to a new town and joins a new school. Two weeks after her tragic death, her classmate Clay finds a box of videotapes recorded by Hannah that reveal why she committed suicide. Through the videotapes, she explains the 13 reasons why she chose to end her life and listed down who all were responsible for the same.

Most of us have seen kids being ragged at school or college but when does one understand the thin line between healthy and fun ragging and the one that affects someone's mental health. 13 Reasons Why takes you through all those things that teenagers think is okay to do for fun but ultimately it affects the ones around them. As we're confined to our homes due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, let's invest our time in watching 13 Reasons Why and hear the story of Hannah Baker. Great storyline, incredible actors and more, here's why we should watch the show:

The realistic characters

From the first college scene itself, the show seems real. Be it new girl in the town vibes from Hannah Baker, shy and innocent Clay, white-haired Alex, college heartthrob Justin, football team captain and a big bully Bryce and others, 13 Reasons Why is full of characters that seem realistic and relatable. The situations, pranks, silly lists circulating in classes, washrooms scribbled with names and slangs, everything reminds us of our school/college days.

Emotional rollercoaster

While most of you would think that the fact you already know that Hannah Baker is dead, you wouldn't be able to feel the remorse as the show advances. Guys, you're wrong! 14 Reasons Why is an emotional rollercoaster ride that is bound to leave you sobbing episode after episode. The whole story keeps going back and forth between the present and flashbacks from the past and each episode you watch, you'd feel the remorse more than before. Every time you see Hannah Baker's face, you're bound to feel sadder than before.

Sweet teenage love

The chemistry between Hannah and Clay speaks volumes of the love between them. Even though Clay never admitted his feelings to Hannah, the unspoken words between them were enough to understand their sweet teenage love. Clay always had a crush on Hannah, ever since the times they worked together at a cinema hall but he always chickened out when it came to telling her about his feelings. He did ask her out once when they watched the moon together at a rooftop. Okay, not giving you more spoilers.

Awareness about suicide

Many teenagers get carried away in their emotions and take a drastic step such as suicide. It may solve problems for the person but it becomes grief for a lifetime for his/her family and friends. Hannah Baker's mother in the show is a clear picture of what a kid's family goes through when they chose to end their life. It also teaches an important lesson about mental health and how it is important for parents and the children to sit and discuss things bothering them.

Mystery

Each and every episode of 13 Reasons Why leaves you wanting to watch the next one. Let alone the entire series itself, even if you watch the trailer, you will definitely get hooked to it. Every episode is worth watching and adds to the plot in a way that you could never imagine. With an emotional touch, the series reminds us of our teenage days and some memories that we’d prefer to forget. While teenage seems to be the best days of our life, we can't deny there are some dark secrets, some pranks, some incidences that we would never want to remember again and 13 Reasons Why takes you through that same mystery that you lived in your teenage years.

Bonus- 13 Reasons Why Season 4 is coming so you must watch the previous installments to stay in the loop.

