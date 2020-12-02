Pinkvilla Poll: 71 percent voters feel Kim Seon Ho's Han Ji Pyeong is their favourite character from Start Up

Recently, Pinkvilla had conducted a poll to find out which character from Start-Up stole readers' hearts during the course of the drama. Read the results below.

In the next few days, Start-Up fans will finally know if their beloved characters will get their happy endings or not. For the unversed, the tvN drama stars Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na as the main leads. As for the storyline, Start-Up is based in a fictional South Korea version of Silicon Valley named Sand Box with youthful aspirants aiming to achieve their dreams.

Yesterday, we conducted a Pinkvilla Poll asking our readers to pick their favourite character from Seo Dal-mi (Suzy), Nam Do-san (Joo-hyuk, Han Ji-pyeong (Seon-ho) and Won In-jae (Han-na). Taking the lead by a large margin was Ji-pyeong, who has been giving us the second lead syndrome feels from the very first episode. With 71% votes in his favour, Ji-pyeong has surely wormed his way into so many hearts. Coming in on the second spot, we have Do-san with 21% votes followed by Sal-mi with 7% votes. In the end, we have In-jae who takes up 1% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Start-Up's final two episodes will be coming out this weekend, i.e. December 5 and 6. Fans are extremely excited and nervous to know who comes out strong in the love triangle between Dal-mi, Do-san and Ji-pyeong.

