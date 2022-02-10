Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk invites you on a special Blind Date for this Valentine’s Day

Fall in Love the K-Way! This Valentine’s Day, we are bringing a fun session for you. Hop on the train with HallyuTalk as we take you on a journey filled with everything love.

Joining us for a special Blind Date are our special guests as they get candid about their love story through a live interview on our Instagram channel. Celebrating their unique relationship, they will answer our burning questions. You can now be a part of this special segment during the live. More details coming soon!

Blind Date with HallyuTalk

Location: HallyuTalk Instagram Live

Date: February 13, 2022

Time: 12 PM IST

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.