Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk unfurls the Hallyu magic with Korean Cultural Centre India for K-POP India Contest 2022

Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk has always been a frontrunner in establishing a strong foothold of the massive love for everything Hallyu in India. Ensuring that the immensely talented get appreciated, the team joined hands with Korean Cultural Centre India for promoting the K-POP India Contest 2022. An annual event, the musically influenced contest has been a highlight for the many skilled Hallyu lovers in the country.

The final round of K-POP India Contest 2022 was live streamed on the Pinkvilla HallyuTalk YouTube channel as well as the official YouTube channel of the Korean Cultural Centre India on July 9, 2022, 5 pm IST.

A total of 40 performances including both vocal and dance categories were conducted on the day of the final round. These 40 finalists bested their competitors to represent themselves as some of the best in the country, where the regional rounds first began in April 2022, bringing in an initial participation of an impressive 1709 entries.The contest had an expert panel of judges to rate participants for the final round. Choreographer Jay Kim, singer and vocal trainer Kim Seola, and Nikita Engheepi of Pink Box- an event management company, were roped in for the K-POP India Contest 2022.

K-POP India Contest 2022 final round was about 160 minutes of talent show where even the dance and vocal judges put forth their special skills. The winners list was revealed as follows.

Vocal Category

Kolkata’s Shruti Dasgupta - Winner

Dance Category

Delhi’s MIXDUP - Winner

The two, along with the 1st runner up in the dance category, team ‘The Trend’ from Itanagar will have an opportunity to represent India at the Changwon World K-POP festival, by earning their due qualification as the nation’s winners.

A fantastic event that has been progressively fruitful over the years, the Director of Korean Cultural Centre India, Mr. Hwang Il-Yong shared his opinion about the K-POP India Contest 2022, “Over the years the skills of the contestants have grown, and this time it feels like the participants were competing not as K-POP fans but as professionals. We hope to see the Indian representatives at the Changwon K-POP World Festival this year".

Watch the full K-POP India Contest 2022 below.