Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk unveils its round up of this year’s top Hallyu moments with The HallyuTalk Awards

We are adding another smashing touch to our expansive coverage of everything Hallyu aka the Korean wave. Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk unveils its latest venture in the form of an exciting and engaging awards event. On December 10, the grand revelation of The HallyuTalk Awards came in the form of a ‘Coming Soon’ poster that has been shared across all social media platforms that connect the wide universe of Pinkvilla.

With this, we have also disclosed the official logo for the awards to our anticipating audience who always pours in with love and support for all the Hallyu updates. We hope that the fans are looking forward to more happening content.

'The HallyuTalk Awards - A celebration of K-world', as the name implies is a pompous commemoration of the hottest moments of 2021. A 100 percent fan voted award event, where you have a chance to get closer to the Hallyu world, a chance to reward yourself and pick your favourites!

And so the month of December has brought another event that fans can look forward to as the awards are said to be premiering on December 31. What will be the award categories?

Who do you think will be nominated? Will your favourites grab a seat? How fierce do you think the competition will be this year?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla and HallyuTalk for further updates.