Pinkvilla’s The HallyuTalk Awards 2 announces fan chosen categories under FAN-tastic Category Contest

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 is dawning upon us and here’s the most exciting announcement, which everyone has been waiting for. FAN-tastic Category Contest is now live across Pinkvilla HallyuTalk channels.

As such, the fans of the Hallyu industry will be able to suggest the categories that they’d like to see on the board for an award. Following the overwhelming success of the contest during the pilot edition of The HallyuTalk Awards, it has now returned bigger than ever. Not one, but three lucky fans will stand the chance to win based on their suggestions for the FAN-tastic Category Contest.

Fans now have the opportunity to choose from a myriad of possibilities or create their own award category, thereby also having the chance to win exciting prizes. Major fanbases have previously come together to put their creative minds into action for this contest, coming up with some very interesting suggestions, and gathering a large interest from the fans.

Steps for FAN-tastic Category Contest

Comment your suggestions on the FAN-tastic Category Contest post on our social media (Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook) and stand the chance to win. Terms and conditions apply. Or you can share your suggestions in the form below.

So what are you waiting for? Participate in The HallyuTalk Awards 2’s FAN-tastic Category Contest now!

