Pinkvilla’s The HallyuTalk Awards announces 2nd edition with double fun across 15 categories; Know details

The HallyuTalk Awards held its inaugural edition on January 14, 2022, following participation of 450K votes across platforms over its 13 categories. The 100 per cent fan-voted awards ceremony, saw the celebration of Hallyu trends such as K-pop and K-drama, bringing them under one roof.

The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0

Following a successful debut run, the event is set to return for the next edition. Pinkvilla has renewed its K-content award show under the ‘The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0’ name, planning to bring 6 weeks of carnival to Hallyu enthusiasts where the Korean entertainment industry will once again be the star. As K-drama, K-pop, K-food, K-beauty, and everything ‘K’ are reaching new heights each day, there is even more excitement this time around. With nominees from multiple genres, spread over a year’s worth of content, there’s a lot to choose from.

So fasten your seatbelts and get ready to vote for your favorites in this massive fiesta centered around the Korean entertainment world and its best of the best, as Pinkvilla once again brings forth a list of highly anticipated nominations across- not 13 but 15- award categories and plenty of time for fans to vote for their favorites.

Who are you rooting for? Stay tuned as the fun begins soon.

