‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ becomes first Korean film of 2022 to hit THIS milestone

Since its release on January 26, ‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ has been receiving immense love, successfully surpassing 1 million moviegoers and becoming a certified hit at the box office! The news was announced on February 5, that as of 2.50 pm KST (11.20 am IST), the movie had reached this milestone, doing so in about 10 days since its release.

With this achievement, ‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ is now officially the first Korean of 2022 to draw over 1 million viewers this year. By solidifying its position at the top of the box office for 10 days consecutively since its release, the movie is drawing attention for receiving enthusiastic support of audiences, especially considering the fact that the Korean government currently has strict social distancing guidelines in place at movie theatres due to COVID-19. Despite this, and while also competing with various domestic and international films at the same time, ‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ has shown unwavering box office power.

‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ has been receiving extremely favourable reviews from audiences, who are commending the movie for its themes of comedy and romance, combined with action-packed sequences. Thus, the movie is expected to continue its momentum at the box office, thanks to the multitude of positive reviews from moviegoers.

Released on January 26, ‘The Pirates: Goblin Flag’ depicts the fascinating adventures of pirates who come together to become the owners of royal treasures that have disappeared without a trace. Starring Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, EXO’s Sehun, Chae Soo Bin, Kwong Sang Woo, and more, the movie is the sequel to ‘The Pirates: The Bandit Who Went to the Sea’, which had drawn 8.66 million viewers in 2014.

