Pitta Kathalu to Game Over: 7 new age Telugu films which you shouldn’t miss on digital platform

Here’s a list of some of the new age Telugu films that have created a buzz on the OTT platform and you will resonate with.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had hit the nation over a year ago, has not just changed the way we have lived our lives but it has also affected the entertainment industry as well. Before the pandemic had hit the country, theatres were the most loved modes of entertainment and watching your favourite celeb on the 70mm screen was an altogether different feeling. However, post the pandemic had hit the nation, the threatres were shut down completely and several big releases were pushed.

Amid this pandemic, the OTT platforms witnessed a massive hike in the viewership. Not just several big releases opted for a digital release, the OTT platforms also came with some of the most amazing series and movies. And while the digital platforms appear to be the future of the entertainment industry, some of the new age Telugu dramas have been creating a lot of buzz on the OTT platforms. From nail-biting thrillers, romantic dramas to heartfelt comedies, we bring you some of the most authentic, new age Telugu films on Netflix that will definitely resonate with you.

Pitta Kathalu

This anthology takes you through different power dynamics exploring the depths of human relationships powered by the darker and deceptive sides of love. Showcasing how drastically the lives of four women change due to the decisions made in dire situations, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy paint this beautiful four-episode anthology for all those who want to see myriad shades of love.

Subtitles available in Tamil, Hindi and English.

C/o Kancharapalem

C/o Kancharapalem is an anthology of four beautiful stories about love spanning across age, religion and status unfolding in a small Indian town. From a schoolboy's crush to a middle-aged bachelor's office romance, this light-hearted movie featuring Karthik Ratnam, Praveena Paruchuri and more, connects with all generations and is a must-watch for fans who love offbeat romances.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Miss India

Played by Keerthy Suresh, Miss India is an empowering story of a young woman, Manasa Samyuktha, who hails from a middle-class Indian family and takes on business tycoons in the United States. This film carefully depicts the struggles she goes through while trying to make it big on her own terms. A classic success story, perfect for all the fans who root for underdogs, Miss India is a feel-good film filled with diverse emotions, making it a perfect watch for a movie night with friends and family.

Subtitles available in English.

Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya

This remake of the 2016 Malayalam masterpiece ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’ features Satyadev Kancharana in an iconic role of Uma Maheshwara Rao. Uma is a soft-spoken photographer who gets into a brawl with a bully and is beaten up on a busy market square. Choosing an unconventional path to get back at his attacker, this story of a humiliated and defeated photographer successfully portrays the sweetest tale of revenge you’ll ever come across. This heartfelt film is a perfect fit for family time and never fails to leave its viewers with a content heart.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Cinema Bandi

Set in a remote village, far from the comforts of urban life, Cinema Bandi showcases the life of a struggling rickshaw driver that takes an interesting turn when he comes across an expensive camera and decides to make a film with his fellow villagers. This slice-of-life story is a great watch- it will make you laugh, and will make your eyes well up with tears. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film’s simplistic storyline highlights the shared joy of cinema through authentic tropes found in everyday life.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

Awe

Awe takes the audience through the lives of six different people with various issues and are connected by a coincidence of being in the same restaurant. The story deals with complex psychological and social issues including mental health, sexual abuse and drug abuse. Awe features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menon, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, and Srinivas Avasarala.

Subtitles available in English.

Game Over

Ashwin Saravanan’s thriller-horror drama Game Over showcases how a game designer’s life turns upside down when a serial killer enters her house and makes her play a twisted game for survival. With Taapsee Pannu’s impeccable acting in the lead role as Swapna, this film has certainly raised the bar for jaw-dropping thrillers in India and is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine.

Subtitles available in Hindi and English.

