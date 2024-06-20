PIXY's Dajeong announces departure from group in heartfelt letter to fans, says 'I have finished my activities'

PIXY's Dajeong has announced her departure from the group in a heartfelt letter to fans expressing deep gratitude for their support since her debut in 2021. She shared the news of ending her activities with PIXY, reflecting on cherished memories and promising to deliver updates swiftly to her devoted supporters, Winxy.

PIXY’s Dajeong announces parting ways

On June 20, Dajeong of PIXY shared a heartfelt letter with fans, announcing her departure from the group after her debut in 2021. In her emotional message, she expressed deep gratitude to the fans, known as Winxy, for their unwavering support and love throughout her time with PIXY.

"To all the Winxy out there who have supported us and given us your love, who have wondered about and kept us in your thoughts, I would like to start off this letter by expressing my deepest gratitude. Thank you all so very much from the bottom of my heart," Dajeong began.

She went on to deliver the poignant news, stating, "I have finished my activities as PIXY's Dajeong." Acknowledging the fans' anticipation and her delayed communication, she apologized for the late update and the heavy-hearted announcement.

Reflecting on her time with PIXY, Dajeong cherished the unforgettable moments and expressed gratitude for the love and growth she experienced with Winxy. She vowed to strive to deliver good news promptly in the future and concluded with a reaffirmation of her love for the fans.

"As my time as PIXY's Dajeong comes to a close, remembering all of you who have waited so patiently and so lovingly, I will do my best to deliver good news going forward as quickly as possible. I love you, Winxy, very much, now and forever, and thank you," she concluded sincerely.

More details about PIXY’s latest activities

Formed in 2021 by Allart Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment, PIXY is a South Korean girl group known for their dynamic performances and compelling music. After debuting with Wings in February 2021, PIXY swiftly gained attention with subsequent releases like their EPs Bravery and Temptation.

In 2022, they continued their journey with the EP Reborn, navigating changes in the lineup due to health concerns, which led to the departure of original members Ella and Satbyeol. The group welcomed new member Rinji in September 2022, gearing up for their European tour, Wanna Be Your Villain.

