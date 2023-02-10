PK Rosy, the first Malayalam actress gets a Google doodle honour on 120th birth anniversary; PIC

Google honoured PK Rosy by dedicating a doodle on the 120th birth anniversary. She only acted in one film but made a name that is still remembered.

PK Rosy, who is also known as Rajamma and Rosamma, is the first Indian actress in Malayalam cinema. She created history in Mollywood by becoming the first actress and making a path for many to flourish. Today, it's Rosy's 120th birth anniversary and to celebrate and cherish, Google honoured her.

About PK Rosy

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, PK Rosy had a keen interest in arts, music, and acting. She made her debut as the lead actress in 1982 with a Malayalam film titled Vihathakumaran, directed by the father of Malayalam cinema, Daniel. She played the role of Sarojini, a Nair woman in the film, and faced severe backlash from the upper caste as she belonged to the Pulaya community. It is classified as a scheduled caste. Rosy also had to face backlash for a scene where the male lead kissed a flower in her head. Reportedly, audiences threw stones at the screen during the scene.

Despite all the backlash, Rosy shined like a bright star as she broke many barriers especially for performing arts, which was not encouraged for women at the time. According to reports, because of severe backlash, she fled away from Tamil Nadu in a lorry and later married him. It is said that RK Rosy passed away in 1988, at the age of 85.

Today, the Malayalam industry is known for actresses like Sobhana, Manju Warrier, Revathi, Sumalatha, Nayanthara, Anna Ben, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and others. The Mollywood industry is currently known for providing the best content and featuring the finest actors.