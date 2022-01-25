Plan 2PM's Lee Junho birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his birthday party or not

Happy Birthday to 2PM's Lee Junho! The handsome and charismatic idol and actor turns 32 years old (33 years in Korean age). Junho is a man of many talents! He is a singer-songwriter, idol, performer, actor, dancer and composer. He is also a formidable member of one of the 'Hottest' K-pop boy groups - 2PM!

Lee Junho has wowed fans with not just his killer looks, but also his amazing acting talent! He made brief appearances in dramas 'Memory' and 'Uncontrollably Fond', before starring in other notable dramas like 'Rain or Shine', 'Wok of Love' 'Confession' and achieved amazing success with the historical-romance drama 'The Red Sleeve' opposite Lee See Young!

Our 'Wok of Love' for Lee Junho keeps increasing with each passing year, come 'Rain or Shine'! Plan a nice birthday party for Lee Junho and we will reveal whether Junho will attend your birthday party or not! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

