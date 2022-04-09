Plan an after-party for ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts and we’ll guess if BTS will attend

With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS is the biggest boy band in the world currently. The ‘Princes of Pop’, BTS has been featured on the international cover of Time magazine as ‘Next Generation Leaders’.

BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, and especially their lyrics that often touch on personal and social commentary, the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, loving oneself, and individualism. The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group recently performed at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards on April 4. BTS is now gearing up for four sold-out shows in Las Vegas this month, beginning on April 8.

While Sin City turns purple to welcome BTS, we’ve put together a fun way for you to plan an after-party for the ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’ concerts. Take the quiz to find out if BTS would like to attend your party!

Take the quiz, below:

