Plan an amazing summer getaway and we’ll reveal if aespa will join you for the fun holiday

On October 26, 2020, SM Entertainment announced that it would debut a new girl group, its first since Red Velvet in 2014 and its first overall idol group since NCT in 2016. The group's name and members were revealed individually starting on October 27 (in order: Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle). SM Entertainment founder Lee Soo Man explained the group's concept at the 2020 World Cultural Industry Forum on October 28. A video trailer featuring all four members was revealed on November 2, alongside the announcement of the release of aespa's debut single, ‘Black Mamba’, on November 17.

The group made their broadcast debut on KBS2's Music Bank on November 20 to perform ‘Black Mamba’. The song reached number one on the K-pop music video charts of China's biggest music-streaming service, QQ Music, for three consecutive weeks and earned aespa their first music show win on SBS's Inkigayo on January 17, 2021. On April 19, 2022, it was confirmed that aespa would be performing at Coachella at week two of the annual festival on April 23 with the performances of ‘Savage’, ‘Next Level’, ‘Black Mamba’, and a new unreleased song.

