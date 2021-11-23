Plan a baby shower for Park Shin Hye and we will tell you which drama of hers you should watch

Congratulations to the beautiful couple Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon! Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are tying the knot and expecting a baby! On November 23, their agencies SALT Entertainment and Santa Claus Entertainment announced that Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon’s wedding will be held privately on January 22, 2022, in Seoul. SALT Entertainment also revealed that Park Shin Hye is pregnant.

Park Shin Hye penned a personal note for her fans and revealed that she wanted her fans to know about this before anybody else. Fans were surprised and elated with the sudden announcement and congratulated the parents to be on this wonderful news. The two actors started dating in late 2017 and went public with their relationship in March 2018.

To celebrate this good news, we should watch some of our favourite K-dramas starring Park Shin Hye right? Well, don't worry we have got you covered. Organise a sweet birthday shower for her and we will reveal which Park Shin Hye drama you should watch! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now to find out!

Take the quiz below:

