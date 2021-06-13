Plan a beautiful Prom Night and we’ll reveal who from TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be your prom date!

Take the fun TXT quiz now.

We all have grown up watching or going to Proms. Not so much in India, but many people all over the world think of and definitely want to try going to prom at least once in their lifetime. From the hilarious and super cute ‘promposals’ (Prom proposals), who doesn’t want someone to shower them with love, chocolates, flowers and more, just to spend some quality time with them?

Now blend that excitement with thinking about how it would be if a member from your favourite group, TXT, was going to ask you out! Well, that’s exactly what we’ll be doing. The hit 0X1LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori singers might be your prom dates, in an alternate universe! Depending on the way you want to spend your Prom day or night, we will figure out which member would be your perfect partner!

What are you waiting for? Take the TXT prom qu iz now!

TXT recently performed on Good Morning America with a heated performance of their title track from their comeback album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. They are currently busy promoting their albums on various music shows, while their fandom, MOA, works hard behind-the-scenes to give the group their rightfully-deserved wins!

The five-member group from HYBE has broken several records, a few of their personal ones, some of Billboard and more. They debuted in 2019 with their first EP The Dream Chapter: Star with the title track CROWN.

Which member did you get as your Prom partner? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :BigHit Music

Share your comment ×