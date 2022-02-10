Plan the best wedding you can imagine and we’ll tell you if Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin will invite you to theirs

On January 1, 2021, it was confirmed that Son Ye Jin is in a relationship with actor Hyun Bin, her co-star in ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020). Later, on February 10, 2022, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced in a letter via personal social media handles that they are getting married. According to Son Ye Jin’s agency, the wedding ceremony will be held privately in Seoul in March 2022, with parents and acquaintances of both families.

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in romance-themed films and television series such as ‘The Classic’, ‘Summer Scent’, ‘A Moment to Remember’, and ‘April Snow’ for which she was given the title ‘Nation's First Love’. She has won acting recognition for her versatility in diverse genres, notably in ‘Alone in Love’, ‘My Wife Got Married’, ‘Personal Taste’, ‘The Pirates’ and the 2016 films ‘Truth Beneath’ and ‘The Last Princess’. She is also known for her lead roles in romance dramas such as ‘Something in the Rain’ and ‘Crash Landing on You’.

Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama ‘My Name is Kim Sam Soon’. Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama ‘Secret Garden’ (2010–2011), fantasy drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019), and romantic drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020). Hyun Bin's popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits; the action thriller ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017), the crime thrillers ‘The Swindlers’ (2017) and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) as well as the zombie horror ‘Rampant’ (2018).

Take the Quiz:

Also Read: Son Ye Jin takes to Instagram to confirm her wedding plans with ‘Crash Landing on You’ co-star Hyun Bin

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you invited to the wedding? Let us know in the comments below.