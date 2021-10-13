Plan a birthday party for Jimin & we'll reveal how Jimin will surprise ARMYs on his special day

Happy Birthday, Jimin! BTS' supremely talented singer-dancer and human angel turns 26 years old today (27 years in Korean age). Jimin, known by his full name Park Jimin was born in Busan to a nuclear family consisting of his parents and a younger brother. Jimin was always fascinated with dancing and studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department.

Impressed by his talent, a teacher suggested he audition with Big Hit Entertainment, now Big Hit Music. Jimin shifted base to Seoul after passing auditions for Big Hit Entertainment. Jimin is known to be an exceptionally talented singer, dancer and performer and ARMYs all over the world are in awe of his amazing talent. However, not many know that the talented BTS member has really worked hard and struggled his way to the top. Today, Jimin is not only known as one of the best idols but also one of the kindest souls with a heart of gold!

Today, on the special occasion of Jimin's birthday, we have a surprise for ARMYs! Plan a surprise birthday party and we will reveal how Jimin will surprise ARMYs on his special day! Sounds fun and exciting? Well, take the quiz and find out.

