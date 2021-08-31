Plan a birthday party for Jungkook & we'll reveal how Jungkook will surprise ARMYs on his special day

We are a few hours away from Jungkook's birthday and the celebrations have already begun! BTS' golden maknae and the multi-talented vocalist and producer Jeon Jungkook turns 24 in a couple of hours! Jungkook was born in Busan and enjoyed sports and physical activities as a kid. Initially, he harboured dreams of being a pro-gamer but watching BIG BANG's G-dragon had a life-changing effect on him and he decided to become a K-pop idol instead.

Jungkook moved to Seoul at a young age and trained hard to debut as an idol. A naturally gifted performer, Jungkook won hearts with his honey vocals and charismatic presence on screen. Today he is one of the most loved and successful K-pop idols and stars in the world. He has written, composed, sung and produced many chart-topping songs including 'Euphoria', 'My Time', 'Begin', 'Film Out' and 'Still With You'. Not just that, Jungkook is also known to have the 'Midas touch' and whatever he uses or touches, instantly becomes a best-seller. He is also the youngest K-pop idol to have Billboard Hot 100 number 1 ranking and Grammy nomination (Dynamite) both incredible honours under his kitty.

However, despite his tremendous success, Jungkook is one of the sweetest and most humble idols out there. He is still the shy and adorable bunny he was and for ARMYs, he will always be the group's lovable maknae! But, wouldn't you want the reticent idol to surprise you with a special treat on his birthday? A birthday selca or a special debut solo announcement? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Plan a birthday party for Jungkook and we will reveal how Jungkook will surprise ARMYs on his special day. Sounds fun? Take the quiz below.

