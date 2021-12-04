Plan BTS Jin's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday, Jin! BTS' talented singer-songwriter turns 29 years old today (30 years in Korean age). Jin, known by his real name Kim Seokjin was born in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province and lived with his parents and older brother Kim Seokjung. He was scouted on the streets and recruited to audition for BTS, and the rest, they say is history!

BTS' worldwide handsome, talented and amazing Jin celebrates his 29th birthday today! Jin's gorgeous visuals are so legendary, or should we say (leJINdary!) that it landed him a spot with BTS! At home, Jin is the maknae (youngest) of his family, however, in BTS, he is everybody's favourite Hyung (big brother). But Jin's talents exceed beyond his worldwide visuals and extraordinary singing, he is a fantastic 'dad joke' teller, fantastic chef and the guy with the best windshield wiper laugh! We have a million reasons to love and admire Jin!

But will Jin invite you to his birthday party or not? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal whether you are invited to Jin's birthday or not. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

