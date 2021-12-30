Plan BTS V's birthday party and we will reveal whether he will invite you to his party or not

Happy Birthday, V! BTS' super talented visual, vocalist, songwriter, producer, performer, fashionista and dog parent Kim Taehyung aka V who turns 26 years old day (27 years of Korean age) today. V was born in the Seo district of Daegu, South Korea and is the oldest of three children.

Since elementary school, he wanted to pursue music and his parents fully supported his dreams. V learnt to play the saxophone in middle school and intended to pursue saxophone as his career. However, call it destiny, his friend and he landed outside Big Hit Entertainment (now: HYBE) and V was the only person from Daegu to have been selected to join BTS!

V is known for his husky vocals, amazing stage presence and gorgeous looks; a combination of which can make you go weak in your knees in an instant! On V's special day today, plan a cool birthday party for him and we will tell you whether you will receive an invite for V's birthday party or not. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

